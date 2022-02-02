Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND-T) reported revenue of $109.6-million for its second quarter ended Dec. 31, an increase of $75.9-million, or 225 per cent from the same period in the prior year.

The company said the increase was primarily due to increased revenue from the recent acquisitions. The average analyst expectation for sales was $113.3-million, according to Refinitiv. It also reported a net loss of $3.98-million, narrowed significantly from a loss of $21.52-million in the prior-year quarter.

- with files from David Milstead

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced that its president and CEO Don Demens has announced his intention to retire by March 31, 2023. The board has started a search for a replacement, the company said.

Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T) announced a 5-per-cent increase to its quarterly to 10.5 cents per common share. It said the dividend will be paid on March 31 to shareholders of record on March 17.

CEO Darren Kirk said the dividend increase “reflects our confidence in Exco’s ability to grow its earnings per share and continue generating significant free cash flow in the years ahead.” The company said it’s the 14th time it has increased its dividend in 13 consecutive years.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (NET.UN-X) announced the acquisition of a 29,904 square-foot retail property in Verchères, Que. for $6.5-million. The company said the property is leased to a Metro grocery store, a Brunet pharmacy, and to a National Bank of Canada branch.

