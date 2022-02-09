Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) announced that its subsidiaries APPS Cartage Inc. and APPS Cargo Terminals Inc. have entered into a multi-year agreement with Canadian National Railway (CNR-T) for the railway to continue providing intermodal services to APPS Transport.

“This multi-year agreement provides for the movement of all forms of goods throughout Canada,” Mullen Group stated.

**

WildBrain Ltd. (WILD-T) reported revenue of $153.2-million for its second quarter ended. Dec. 31, compared with $142.3-million in the prior year. The results beat expectations of $129.4-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income was $4.6-million or 3 cents per share vs net income of $11.3-million or 7 cents a year ago.

**

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T) reported revenue of US$59.1-million for its third quarter ended Dec. 31, up 11 per cent compared to US$53.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$58.4-million for the most recent quarter.

Net income attributable to equity shareholders of US$5.1-million or 3 cents US per share, compared to US$8.4-million or 5 cents US per share in the prior-year quarter. “The decrease was mainly due to a mark-to-market charge of US$8.5-million against equity and bond investments in the current quarter,” the company stated.

**

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) reported revenue of $76-million for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 versus $72.6-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $78-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

“The increase was primarily due to the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the return to normal commercial operations as well as an increase in advertising revenues in the Broadcast and Commercial Music segment,” the company stated.

Net income totalled $12.5-million or 18 cents per share compared to $14.1-million or 19 cents per share a year ago. “The decrease was mainly related to lower operating results, partially offset by a positive change in fair value of investments following the loss related to the sale of securities held in AppDirect Inc. in Q3 2021,” the company stated.

**

