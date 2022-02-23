Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO-T) reported revenue of $103-million up from $87.4-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $121.1-million according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income was $11.8-million or 4 cents per share versus net income of $5.7-million or 2 cents a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $13.3-million or 5 cents per share, in line with expectations and compared to a loss of $7.5-million or 3 cents a year ago.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T) announced fourth-quarter revenue of US$64.6-million, compared to US$46.2-million for the same period last year. The expectation was for revenue of US$56.5-million.

Adjusted EBITDA of US$10.1-million, compared to US$6.5-million for the same period a year earlier.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $62.8-million, nearly doubled compared to $32.8-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $61-million.

Net income was $10.3-million or 14 cents versus a loss of $2.7-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T) reported fourth-quarter net income of $62.5-million or 17 cents per share versus a loss of $47.9-million or 13 cents a year earlier.

Funds flow from operations came in at $65.1-million or 18 cents versus $9-million or 2 cents a year ago.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T) announced fourth-quarter revenue of $353.8-million, which it said was $34.4-million higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. The expectation was for revenue of $372.6-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss for the fourth quarter was $180.5-million versus a loss of $25.8-million a year earlier.

The company said the higher loss was primarily due to “the impairment in the sodium chlorate business, an income tax expense in 2021 compared with a recovery during 2020 and higher net finance costs.”

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW-T) reported revenue of US$149.9-million up from US$120.5-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of US$126.5-million.

Its net loss from continuing operations was US$11.8-million or 31 US cents per share compared to US$11.2-million or 31 cents US in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were US$1.1-million or 3 cents US per share, as compared to a loss of US$7-million or 19 cents US per share.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) reported revenue of $150.1-million up from $48.6-million a year ago.

Earnings were $80.3-million or $1.81 per share versus a loss of $32.3-million or 70 cents per share.

