Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $433-million, an increase of 18.7 per cent over the fourth quarter of 2020. The expectation was $432.3-million.

Net income was $6.9-million or 30 cents per share compared to $17-million or 75 cents per share a year earlier. The decrease of net income is mainly attributable to lower Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) subsidies in 2021 compared to 2020, the company stated.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported sales of $249.3-million in the fourth quarter compared to $237.8-million a year earlier. The expectation was $235.8-million.

Its net loss was $101.1-million or $1.55 per share versus a loss of $10.2-million or 16 cents a year earlier. Adjusted net income of $31.7-million or 49 cents per share in the most recent quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T) announced a supply agreement with Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (Chow Tai Fook), which the company called “one of the world’s largest and most respected jewellery retailers.”

Mountain Province said it will provide a “select range of diamonds” over a one-year, renewable term.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) announced an increase to its dividend and reported fourth-quarter earnings including revenue of $1.09-billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to $1.08-billion a year earlier. The expectation was $1.13-billion, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Profit was $12.1-million or 19 cents per share versus a profit of $32-million or 46 cents a year earlier.

The company announced an increase to the quarterly dividend to 18.5 cents per share from 17.5 cents per share previously and said it was the 10th annual increase in the last 11 years.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$102.9-million up from US$100.8-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was US$37.3-million or 12 cents US per share versus a profit of US$18-million or 6 cents US per share a year earlier. Adjusted income was US$10.2-million or 3 cents US per share for the most recent quarter, ahead of expectations of a penny per share US.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) reported revenue of $69.5-million for the fourth quarter, up from $35.8-million a year earlier.

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders from continuing operations of $13.8-million or 6 cents per share, which is in line with expectations and compared to $1.5-million or a penny per share for the same period a year earlier.

Originations for the three-month period ended Dec. 31 were $300-million versus $197-million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.8-million versus $11.4-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

