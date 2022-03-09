Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT-UN-T) reported revenue of US$62.6-million in its fourth quarter, which was in line with expectations and compared to US$39.4-million a year earlier.

Its net loss for the quarter was US$14.1-million, compared to a loss of US$20.9-million for the same period in 2020.

Funds from operations increased to US$6-million or 7 cents per unit from US$5.2-million or 7 cents a year earlier.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC-X) announced a $25-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement for the financing with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that includes Clarksons Platou Securities AS.

“This financing provides us the flexibility to remain well-funded with a broader base of institutional shareholders to support the company as we continue to aggressively advance the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project,” stated CEO Mark Selby.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AWH-CN) reported fourth-quarter revenue increased to US$88.5-million from US$54.3-million a year earlier.

Its net loss of US$16.5-million or 10 cents per share compared to a net loss of US$7.5-million or 7 cents a year earlier.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) reported construction revenue of $597.8-million in the fourth quarter compared to $555-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $639.7-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $9.9-million or 18 cents per share compared to $20.5-million or 39 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was 24 cents, ahead of expectations of 23 cents and compared to 41 cents a year earlier.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN-T) announced a special cash distribution of 69 cents per unit for the unitholders and exchangeable shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, payable on March 18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI.UN-T) reported revenue of $32.4-million, an increase of 4.8 per cent from a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $31.4-million.

Funds from operations increased by 10 per cent to $13.2-million compared to $12-million a year earlier. Adjusted FFO came in at $11.7-million or 19 cents, head of expectations of 17 cents and compared to $10.5-million or 18 cents a year earlier.

Net income was $24.9-million up from $23-million a year earlier.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T) reported fourth-quarter sales increased 88 per cent to US$249.1-million versus US$132.2-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of US$254.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Profit of US$15.2-million or 53 US cents per share compared to a profit of US$15.9-million or 59 US cents a year earlier. Adjusted EPS came in at 55 US cents per share versus 59 US cents a year earlier. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 44 US cents per share in the most recent quarter.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $111.3-million, an increase of 69 per cent versus $65.9-million a year and ahead of expectations of $104.4-million.

Net income of $1.4-million or 4 cents per share compared to net income of $2.1-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

