Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T) announced a US$40-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp., which has agreed to buy 8,081,000 common shares for US$4.95 each.

The company said the principal objectives for the net proceeds are to pay the US$35-million cash consideration for its previously announced acquisition of the Pitarrilla project in Durango State, Mexico and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

**

Information Services Corp. (ISV-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue was $44.2-million, an increase of 13 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. “The increase was due to strong activity in the Saskatchewan real estate sector, which drove increased revenue in the Saskatchewan Land Registry, coupled with continued organic growth in our Services segment through integrated technology-driven product offerings,” the company stated.

Net income was $10.3-million or 57 cents per share compared to $7.9-million or 45 cents per share a year earlier. “The increase is due to the increased revenue in Registry Operations and Services, lower professional and consulting expenses in 2021 and a reduction in share-based compensation expense in the quarter,” the company stated.

The expectation was for revenue of $41-million and earnings of 47 cents per share in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

**

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) announced the appointment of Kevin Edgson as president and CEO effective April 11.

He most recently served as president and CEO of Eacom Timber Corp. for nearly a decade. Prior to that, he was with Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. in a series of increasingly senior roles, including serving as chief financial officer, the company stated.

**

Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T) announced it would acquire Waypoint Investment Partners Inc., a Toronto-based investment fund and private client investment manager for about $1.6-million and the issue of 150,983 Chesswood common shares.

“The acquisition of Waypoint is an important step in building an integrated asset management platform within the Chesswood Group of Companies,” said Ryan Marr, CEO of Chesswood Group, who has a small minority shareholder interest (less than 8 per cent) in Waypoint.

**

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $37-million compared to $17-million a year earlier.

Net income of $4.4-million or 8 cents per share compared to net income of $8.9-million or 18 cents a year earlier.

**

Northview Fund, formerly known as Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund, (NHF-UN-T) reported funds from operations of $16.1-million or 45 cents per unit in the fourth quarter, up from $9.2-million or 26 cents a year earlier. Adjusted FFO was $13.3-million or 37 cents per share versus $7.4-million or 21 cents a year earlier.

Its net loss was $18.2-million versus net income of $90.7-million a year earlier, the company stated in a release.

**

