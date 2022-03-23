Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR-UN-T) reported fourth-quarter rental revenue of $19.8-million, up from $19.1-million a year earlier and roughly in line with expectations of $19.5-million.

Net operating income of $16.8-million compared to $16.5-million a year earlier. Net income of $10.4-million compared to $30.2-million a year earlier.

Adjusted funds flow from operations of $10.9-million or 22 cents per unit was in line with expectations and compared to $10.3-million or 21 cents a year earlier.

In its outlook, the REIT said it believes supply chain constraints will continue into the foreseeable future but will not have a significant impact on its tenants’ ability to pay rent.

The REIT also said it expects continued consolidation over the mid-to-long-term “due to increased industry sophistication and growing capital requirements for owner-operators, which encourages them to pursue increased economies of scale” and said it has a strong balance sheet and intends to pursue acquisitions “on a strategic basis through debt financing and available liquidity.”

**

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) announced an agreement to acquire TerraFarma Inc., the parent company of Thrive Cannabis, for $38-million in cash common shares. It said the deal also includes two earnout amounts based on Thrive achieving certain revenue targets within two years of the deal closing.

“The transaction is expected to strategically strengthen Aurora’s position in the Canadian market by placing the Thrive team in charge of Aurora’s Canadian recreational portfolio, advancing the shift in focus to innovative premium products including dried flower, pre-rolls, vapour products, and concentrates,” the company stated.

**

E Automotive Inc. (EINC-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of US$23.1-million compared to US$9.3-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of US$18-million.

Its net loss was US$10.9-million compared to US$3.2-million a year earlier. The company said its adjusted EBITDA loss was US$5.5- million compared to US$2-million in the corresponding period in 2020.

**

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $505-million up from $289.6-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $497.5-million.

Net income of $7.1-million compared to net income of $950,000 a year earlier. Adjusted net income of $25.5-million or 12 cents per share compared to adjusted net income of $15.2-million or 11 cents a year earlier. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 7 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $34.7-million was up from $23.4-million the year before.

