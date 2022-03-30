Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) announced an offering of $100-million of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to buy the debentures for $1,000 each.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to redeem Ag Growth’s outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Dec. 31 and for general corporate purposes.

“This offering addresses our near-term debt maturity while we continue to focus on execution and organic growth opportunities,” stated CEO Tim Close “We continue to see strong demand as customers across all segments continue to invest in critical equipment and technologies to support their operations.”

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) announced a minimum six-week extension of the curtailment of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp (BCTMP) production at Taylor Pulp, citing ongoing transportation shortages that have resulted in continued high finished product inventories at the pulp mill.

The curtailment extension will further reduce the production of BCTMP by at least 25,000 tonnes, the company stated.

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS-T) announced a $28-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy about 10.6 million units for $2.65 each.

Each unit includes a common share and a half share purchase warrant exercisable at $3.20 for 48 months.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering “to continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives in North America, provide funding for working capital and for general corporate purposes.”

Thinkific Labs Inc. (THNC-T) said Tuesday it is cutting 100 jobs, becoming the second alumnus of last year’s Canadian technology IPO rush in days to announce a shakeup after the collapse of its stock price.

Chief executive officer Greg Smith said in a release the “difficult decision” to cut 20 per cent of the Vancouver company’s workforce followed “a rigorous review of our organizational structure,” adding the changes would “increase efficiency and lower costs without impacting our growth trajectory.”

“While it is the right decision for the business, it was not one we made lightly,” he said. “This is a difficult day for the Thinkific team, but we are resilient. I am confident in our future.”

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ-T) reported fourth-quarter same-store liquor sales from continuing operations was $154.3-million, a drop of about 2 per cent from a year earlier. Total sales came in at $210.4-million versus $181.6-million a year ealrier.

Its net loss was $9.2-million or 20 cents per share versus a profit of $9.6-million or 23 cents a year earlier. “Since the March 22, 2021 spin out of Alcanna’s retail cannabis business into a separate publicly traded company, Nova Cannabis Inc., the company indirectly participates in the retail cannabis business through its approximately 63-per-cent ownership of Nova,” it stated.

Alcanna said it must consolidate the financial results of both companies due to accounting practices.

Exro Technologies Inc. (EXRO-T) reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.5-million up from a loss of $4.2-million a year earlier).

