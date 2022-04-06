Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) announced it had been awarded two five-year master service agreement contracts for industrial maintenance services and two industrial facilities turnaround contracts. The company stated that the total value of the awarded contracts is about $90-million.

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS-T) issued a statement outlining its top executives’ rationale for its recent financing and an update on its cost-cutting plans.

In the letter to shareholders, the cannabis company’s CEO Tyler Robson and president Jeff Fallows said the decision to do the recent US$28.75-million bought-deal financing “was not taken lightly.”

“As shareholders ourselves, and stewards for capital invested by other shareholders, any issuance of equity capital is approached with caution and must only occur based on a compelling rationale and a belief that the issuance will improve the potential for us to increase shareholder value in the future,” the letter states.

The company also said about 80 per cent of the $10 million in cost efficiencies announced in early February had been made, and the majority of the benefits are expected to be realized in the back half of the fiscal year.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) announced the acquisition of an industrial property in Ottawa for $12.5-million. The property is leased to Ontario Medical Supply, a subsidiary of Medical Pharmacies Group, the company stated.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-CN) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $12.4-million, up from $7.6-million a year earlier. Net revenue increased to $9.5-million, up from $6.9-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $8.1-million or a penny per share in the most recent quarter. Its loss from operations was $5.7-million.

