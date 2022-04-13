Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UN-T) announced a $100-million bought-deal offering. The REIT said it has an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets 5,120,000 trust units for US$19.55 each.

BSR said it intends to use the net proceeds to pay down debt, fund future acquisitions and for general trust purposes.

**

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced it’s selling its Acorn specialty sawmill located near Vancouver to an affiliate of San Industries Ltd., a privately held, B.C.-based forest products company. The new owner intends to continue operating the mill, Interfor stated.

**

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO-X) announced plans to acquire Leader Evaporator Co., Inc., which sells maple farming equipment and products to maple syrup producers located mainly in the U.S.

“This transaction should allow H2O Innovation to increase its market share in the maple industry, primarily in the United States,” the company stated.

**

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC-T) announced that its subsidiary Xebec Systems USA LLC has signed a contract valued at US$113.5-millionwith Iowa-based SCS Carbon Removal LLC, a subsidiary of Summit Carbon Solutions.

The equipment will be used for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture and sequestration project, the company said, “which is expected to be the largest in the world if approved.”

**

East Side Games Group (EAGR-T) announced the implementation of its planned succession process, saying CEO Darcy Taylor will be succeeded by the current chief revenue officer, board chair and company co-founder Jason Bailey on Wednesday.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.