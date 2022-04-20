Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN-Q) announced an agreement to buy Holigen Limited from The Flowr Corp. (FLWR-X) for a combination of US$3-million in cash, 1.9 million Akanda common shares, and the assumption of approximately US$4.3-million of debt.

In addition, Akanda will purchase about 14.3 Flowr common shares at a price per share of 7 cents each (Canadian) for total gross proceeds to Flowr of approximately US$790,000 ($1-million Canadian).

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (FISH-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$703,242, up from US$24,493 a year earlier.

Its net loss was US$486,936 or a penny per share versus a loss of US$899,862 or a penny per share a year earlier.

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL-X) announced the appointment of Tony (Ming Wei) Zheng as its chief financial officer.

Mr. Zheng has held several positions with international mining companies, most recently as vice-president of finance and controller at Tanzanian Gold Corp., the company stated.

Luminex Resources Corp. (LR-X) has increased its private placement announced April 6 to $9-million, up from $8-million. The offering is for nearly 23.7 million units for 38 cents each. The company said mining executive Ross Beaty intends to subscribe for approximately $1.8-million of the offering, up from $1.6-million previously.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for drilling work at its Condor project and general corporate purposes.

