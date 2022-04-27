Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

First National Financial Corp. (FN-T) reported mortgages under administration increased 4 per cent to a record $124.7-billion in the first quarter compared to $119.6-billion a year earlier.

The company said revenue also increased 4 per cent to $350.3-million from $336.5-million a year ago.

Net income increased to $53.6-million or 88 cents per share from $52.6-million or 87 cents per share a year ago, the company stated.

**

Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T) reported first-quarter net operating income of $17.4-million, up 14.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Revenue was $65.3-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $60.3-million a year earlier.

Net income of $171.1-million was up from $27.4-million a year earlier. “The increase in net income is predominantly due to a higher non-cash fair value gain on real estate properties, partially offset by an increase in fair value loss on Class B LP Units and deferred income tax,” the company stated.

Basic funds from operations of $18.3-million or 33 cents were ahead of expectations of 30 cents and compared to $15.6-million or 28 cents a year ago.

**

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) is laying off 250 people, about a 10th of its staff, in a cost-cutting plan to save the company $100-million to $150-million within 12 to 18 months in order to reach profitability.

The layoffs are not tied to a specific facility closing, but rather a reorganization of team structures, said Canopy spokesperson Jennifer White in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail. At the end of March, Canopy employed 3,084 people.

She confirmed the company will retain its primary production facilities in Smiths Falls and Kincardine in Ontario, and Mirabel, Que., and “no production facilities” are affected by the announcement.

- Irene Galea.

Read the full Globe story here

**

Poet Technologies Inc. (POET-Q) reported a fourth-quarter net loss of US$3.7-million or 10 US cents per share compared to a net loss of US$5-million or 17 US cents per share a year earlier.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.