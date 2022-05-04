Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) announced its inaugural dividend after reporting what it called “exceptional results” for the first quarter.

The company reported revenues of US$216.5-million up from US$140-million a year earlier.

Net income was US$23.2-million compared to US$86-million a year ago. Adjusted earnings were US$57.6-million or 25 US cents per share versus US$37.4-million or 16 US cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 26 US cents.

The company said it expects to pay two cash dividends per calendar year, following the release of its second-quarter and year-end results. It said its inaugural semi-annual dividend will be 20 US cents per share after the announcement of its second-quarter financial results.

**

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) announced a 20-per-cent increase to its monthly dividend from 5 cents to 6 cents per share.

“Today we announce a substantial increase in the monthly dividend, extending the tradition of rewarding long-term shareholders with a portion of the free cash our business generates,” stated CEO and chair Murray Mullen.

**

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) reported first-quarter net income increased to $231.7 million compared to $17.9-million for the same period in 2021

Total revenue was $222.6-million compared to $211.4-million for the same period in 2021.

**

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $298.9-million versus $93.4-million a year ago.

Net income of $26.5 million or 6 cents per share compared to a net loss of $166,000 or nil per share a year ago.

The company also increased its production guidance and capital spending budget.

**

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) reported record first-quarter revenue of $1.3-billion, up from $885-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $1.1-billion.

Net earnings came in at $99-million or $1.56 per share, which was ahead of expectations of $1.20 per share and compared to net income of $102-million or $1.62 per share a year ago.

**

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) reported first-quarter sales of $389.4-million up from $211.7-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $119.6-million or 23 cents per share versus a loss of $17.5-milion or 3 cents a year ago.

**

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T) announced first-quarter net income of US$14-million versus a net loss of US$37-million in the first quarter of 2021.

Funds flow from operations increased to US$87-million, up by 201 per cent from the first quarter of 2021.

