Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA-T) announced the signing of three contracts worth about $7-million with financial services and public sector customers to provide Splunk platform access and implementation services.

The contracts will provide Alithya customers with access to Splunk’s scalable data collection platform, delivering unified security, full-stack observability, and limitless custom applications, the company stated.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC-T) announced an acceleration and expansion of its 2022 upstream operational program, which led to increased 2022 guidance.

Kiwetinohk’s board approved a $65-million to $70-million 2022 capital program acceleration to drill and complete five additional wells during the second half of 2022. The company is now targeting approximately 65 to 75 per cent production growth in average quarterly volumes from first-quarter levels to 22,000 to 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

2022 production guidance is now set at an average of 15,000 to 17,000 boe/d, an increase of approximately 10 per cent from the guidance provided last week

The 2022 upstream capital budget has been increased to a range between $265-million to $290-million.

