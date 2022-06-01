Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (SOIL-X) announced an agreement to acquire “synergistic assets” in the Viking area of West-central Saskatchewan for approximately $260-million.

The company announced a $65-million bought-deal financing as part of the transaction. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital to issue and sell, approximately 23.6 million subscription receipts for $2.75 each.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T) announced that it has finalized an amended and restated credit agreement with its syndicate of lenders. It said the agreement “improves alignment with the company’s debt reduction goals and results in decreased interest costs on bank debt going forward.”

It includes a $165-million borrowing base, comprised of a $150-million revolving credit facility and a $15-million operating facility, among other features.

Dream Impact Trust (MPCT-UN-T) announced a $40-million financing. It has an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters, led by TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank, $40-million in convertible impact unsecured subordinated debentures for $1,000 each.

The company said the net proceeds from the debentures are intended to be used for expenditures associated with “eligible impact investments.” The trust said it’s in advanced stages of negotiation for over $55-million of income properties.

