Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) reported revenue of $106.3-million for its second quarter ended April 30, compared to revenue of $117.3-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $114.1-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $17.9-million or 32 cents per share compared to net income of $20.7-million or 37 cents a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8-million compared to $40.2-million a year earlier.

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) reported that its revenue increased by 21.6 per cent in its fourth quarter ended March 31 to $72.6-million from $59.7-million a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of $69.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income was $4.5-million or 6 cents per share compared with $12.1-million or 17 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS of 17 cents compared to 16 cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 18 cents.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) reported revenue of $190-million for its fourth quarter ended April 30, an increase from $128.1-million for the same period last year. The expectation was for revenue of $168.1-million.

Net earnings of $22.4-million or 27 cents per share were up from net earnings of $2.3-million or 3 cents last year.

