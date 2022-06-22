Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Slate Grocery REIT (SGR-UN-T) announced the acquisition of 14 properties across seven states valued at US$425-million.

The REIT also announced a joint venture with Slate North American Essential Real Estate Income Fund L.P., a vehicle managed by Slate Asset Management. The fund has agreed to make an initial investment of US$180-million into the REIT’s assets through the purchase of partnership interests in two REIT subsidiaries. Proceeds from the Investment will be used immediately to fund the REIT’s acquisition, it stated.

**

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF-T) announced a one-time special cash dividend of 20 cents per share, which will be paid on or before Aug. 8 to shareholders of record on July 15.

“This special dividend reflects a partial distribution of the strong cash flows generated after funding capital expenditures related to safety, environmental and mill reliability in the first half of 2022 due to favourable pricing and positive operating results,” said Ken Shields, CEO of Conifex.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.