Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X) announced that it’s late filing its annual report on Form 40-F, which included annual audited financial statements, as well as its CEO and CFO certifications and its management discussion and analysis filing in Canada for the fiscal year ended March 31.

As a result of the delayed filing, the company said it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market saying it was not in compliance with the listing requirements. The company said the letter has no immediate effect on its listing, but it’s required to submit a plan to regain compliance within 60 days.

**

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (SFR-X) announced that a District Court has issued an order on remedies that will allow Phase I construction of the Black Butte Copper Project to be completed under the existing permit.

The order is related to an April 8th ruling in a lawsuit against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Sandfire subsidiary Tintina Montana Inc. filed by what the company called “mining adversaries” in June 2020, challenging the Black Butte Copper Project.

The ruling found that the Montana DEQ had violated aspects of the Montana Environmental Policy Act and the Montana Metal Mine Reclamation Act in its grant of a Mine Operating Permit for the Black Butte Copper Project. “On July 1, 2022, plaintiffs and defendants filed a joint motion recommending a stipulated order for remedies,” the company stated. It said the judge’s order will allow Tintina Montana to complete Phase I construction under the existing permit while it pursues an appeal.

**

