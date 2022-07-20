Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced an agreement to acquire Calvert Company Inc. in Washington State for US$12-million, including inventory of US$2.5-million.

“Calvert is one of the oldest glulam manufactures in the U.S. and has more than 60 years of experience producing high-quality glulam beams in multiple species, including Douglas fir, southern yellow pine and yellow cedar, for industrial, commercial and residential projects around the world,” the company stated.

The transaction will be financed with cash on hand, the company added.

**

Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG-T), formerly Dynacor Gold Mines Inc., announced gold sales of US$53.9-million for its second quarter compared to US$42.8-million for the same quarter last year.

Dynacor said it would publish its full second-quarter results on Aug.15.

**

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X) reported its revenue came in at US$49.8-million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, up from US$33.4-million a year ago.

Its net loss was US$26.7-million or 34 US cents per share compared to a loss of US$1.8-million or 2 US cents a year ago.

**

PolyMet Mining Corp. (POM-T) announced an agreement with Teck Resources Ltd. to form a 50-50 joint venture to advance PolyMet’s NorthMet Project and Teck’s Mesaba mineral deposit.

The joint venture will be named NewRange Copper Nickel LLC. Glencore plc will retain its majority equity interest in PolyMet and provide financial support for its share of the funding commitment to the joint venture, the companies stated.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.