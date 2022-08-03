Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) reported second-quarter revenue came in at $336.6-million, compared to $207.6-million in the same quarter of 2021, which it said was driven by higher system sales in both its corporate and franchise segments. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $298-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Total system sales for the quarter ended June 26 were $873.1-million, compared to $561.8-million a year ago. The increases were largely driven by the return to in-restaurant dining, the company noted. Same restaurant sales growth was 60.9 per cent compared to 2021.

Net earnings were $16.6-million or 28 cents per share, compared to net earnings of $19.4-million or 34 cents a year ago. The company said the decrease was due primarily to the increase in deferred income taxes, among other factors.

**

5N Plus Inc. (VNP-T) reported second quarter revenue of US$72.4-million, compared to US$47.7-million for the same period last year. The result was ahead of expectations of US$63.7-million.

The company said the increase was supported by higher demand in specialty semiconductors, as well as pharmaceutical and health in performance materials.

Its net loss was US$2.1-million or 2 US cents per share versus a profit of US$2.2-million or 3 US cents a year ago.

**

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) reported revenue of $78.1-million for its first quarter ended June 30, up from $64.3-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $77.8-million.

“The increase was primarily due the acquisition of InStore Audio Network, growth in radio revenues due to the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions and return to normal commercial operations, higher subscription revenues as well as enhanced equipment and installation sales related to digital signage,” the company stated.

Net income came in at $9.4-million or 13 cents per share compared to $4.2-million or 6 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted net income of $13.2-million or 19 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to $11.2-million or 16 per share in the same period last year.

**

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW-T) which announced Tuesday it has an agreement to be acquired by California chip maker Semtech Corp. US$31 a share, also reported preliminary second-quarter results, including revenues that are expected to be between US$185-million and $189-million. The expectation is for revenue of $168.2-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between US$21-million and US$23-million, as compared to first quarter adjusted EBITDA of US$15.8-million, the company stated.

Sierra Wireless said it will publish its full second-quarter results on Aug. 11 and will not be providing financial guidance for the third quarter.

**

Slate Grocery REIT (SGR-UN-T) reported second-quarter rental revenue of US$39.5-million up from US$33.4-million a year ago.

Net operating income came in at US$32.9-million versus US$24-million a year ago. Net income of US$59.4-million compared to a net loss of US$3.1-million last year.

Funds from operations (FFO) came in at US$16.1-million or 26 US cents per unit versus US$12.5-million or 26 US cents a year ago. Adjusted FFO came in at 22 US cents versus 21 US cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted FFO to come in at 24 US cents.

