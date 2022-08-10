Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

EQB Inc. (EQB-T) reported second-quarter net income of $58.8-million or $1.67 per share compared to $70.8-million or $2.02 a year ago. The expectation was for earnings to come in at $2.18, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Revenue of $164.1-million versus $158.8-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $172.5-million.

**

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) announced an inaugural semi-annual cash dividend of 20 US cents per common share payable on Sept. 13 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 24.

The company also reported net revenue of US$177.8-million for the second quarter compared to US$216.1-million a year ago.

Net income was US$56-million compared to US$50-million a year ago. Adjusted earnings came in at US$13.5-million, or 6 US cents per share versus US$74.8-million or 32 US cents a year ago.

Lundin Gold also increased its production guidance to between 430,000 and 460,000 ounces from 405,000 to 445,000 ounces and decreased its all-in sustaining costs (AISC) guidance to between US$820 and US$870 from US$860 to US$930.

**

Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) reported that its second-quarter revenue increase 5.3 per cent to $296.6-million compared to the same quarter a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $306.9-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings of $71.4-million or 72 cents per share versus $960,000 or a penny per share a year ago.

**

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $628.6-million compared to $365.6-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $442.6-million.

Its net loss from continuing operations was $85-million or 46 cents per share versus a loss of $36.1-million or 24 cents a year ago. The expectation was for a loss of 15 cents per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

**

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T) reported second quarter oil and gas sales of $437.7-million up from $96.4-million a year earlier. Net income increased to $182-million or $1.05 per share compared to $19.7-million or 15 cents a year ago.

**

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $576.7-million compared to $556.4-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $594.1-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income came in at $14.1-million or 26 cents per share compared to $13.6-million or 26 cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS came in at 16 cents versus 28 cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 21 cents in the latest quarter.

**

E-L Financial Corp. Ltd. (ELF-T) reported a consolidated shareholder’s net loss of $439-million or $123.75 per common share in the second quarter ended June 30. That compared to net income of $241-million or $65.47 per common share in the year-ago period.

