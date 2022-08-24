Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABST-Q; ABST-T) reported revenue of US$52.5-million for its fourth quarter ended June 30, an increase of 65 per cent compared to the same period last year. The expectation was for revenue to come in US$53.1-million a year ago, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was US$5.3-million or 10 cents US per share compared to net loss of US$3-million or 6 cents a year ago.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-Q; ASTL-T) announced it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the United Steelworkers Local Union 2251, the union representing its hourly employees.

It said the USW Local 2251 bargaining committee is unanimously recommending the offer and the parties have agreed to extend the current contract until Aug. 30 to allow for a ratification vote.

The news follows the company’s recent agreement with the USW Local 2724, the union representing its technical, professional, and front-line supervisory employees, which was ratified on July 26.

