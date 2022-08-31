Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

VersaBank (VBNK-T) reported revenue of $21.2-million for its third quarter ended July 31, up from $15.7-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $16.5-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $5.7-million or 20 cents per share compared to net income of $5.4-million or 25 cents a year ago.

Invesque Inc. (IVQ-T) announced the sale of two skilled nursing facilities comprised of 148 beds in Nebraska for US$25-million to the existing tenant and operator, Hillcrest Health Services.

“We are laser-focused on reshaping our portfolio to concentrate our holdings in private pay seniors housing assets. The sale of these two skilled nursing facilities to affiliates of Hillcrest represents another step toward achieving that goal,” stated CEO Scott White in a release.

