Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) reported what the company said was its highest quarterly revenue and net earnings in 10 years for its first quarter ended July 31.

The company reported revenue of $199.8-million, an increase of 32 per cent over the same period last year. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $189.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings of $24.2-million or 29 cents per share, which was above expectations of earnings to come in at 26 cents and compared to net earnings of $11.1-million or 14 cents per share for the same period last year.

“During the quarter, we saw a continued increase in the demand for our complex specialized drilling services, despite the economic uncertainties experienced over the last three months,” said CEO Denis Larocque. “With the strong operational leverage in our business model, we were again able to produce robust results.”

**

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH-T) announced that it has acquired the business assets of VoicePort LLC, a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) automated solutions based in Rochester, New York.

VoicePort products include inbound and outbound IVR, AI-powered chatbots and also provide full web chat capability, the company stated.

CEO Steve Sadler said the company will combine the VoicePort solution with Enghouse’s contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) product “to offer a more comprehensive and integrated solution to [the media] sector.”

The price of the acquisition wasn’t disclosed in the release.

**

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHC-UN-T) announced the acquisition of two manufactured housing communities in Louisville, Kentucky and Bloomington, Illinois for a total US$32.3-million.

“These acquisitions are located in two regions where we are continuing to expand our presence,” said CEO Kurt Keeney.

The REIT said the purchase price will be funded with cash on its balance sheet and proceeds from a property-specific mortgage on one of the properties.

**

