Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Wildbrain Ltd. (WILD-T) reported revenue of $112-million for its fourth quarter ended June 30, consistent with $112.6-million in the year-ago quarter. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $108.3-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income was $1.1-million or a penny per share compared to net income of $11.4-million or 7 cents a year ago.

**

Wall Financial Corp. (WFC-T) reported revenue of $41-million for its second quarter ended July 31, compared to $64.6-million a year ago.

Net income of $9.3-million or 29 cents per share compares to net income of $5.8-mllion or 18 cents a a year ago.

**

Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI-T) announced that its revenue increased 137 per cent to US$20.6-million for its third quarter ended July 31, as compared to US$8.7-million in the year-ago period.

Net income of US$4.6 million or 71 US cents per share compared to a net loss of US$100,000 or 2 US cents a year ago.

**