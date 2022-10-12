Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T) announced the sale of its 20-per-cent equity interest in its portfolio of 23 Sun Belt apartment buildings for $315-million. The sale is to a residential real estate investment and property management company.

Tricon said it intends to use the net sale proceeds primarily to repay debt and enhance its balance sheet “to pursue future growth in its core single-family rental business.”

“The sale of our U.S. multi-family business marks a significant step in our quest to simplify our business and focus our balance sheet exposure primarily on single-family rental, where we continue to see strong demand and growth opportunities,” said CEO Gary Berman.

**

Absolute Software (ABST-T) announced that Matthew Schoenfeld will resign his role as chief revenue officer, effective Nov. 4, to take the job of president at a private company. Mark Grace, an executive vice-president, will take over as CRO.

**

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO-T) announced that it has increased production guidance and lowered cost guidance for 2022. The company is improving 2022 full-year production guidance for silver by 9 per cent, based on the strong performance of its Cerro Los Gatos (CLG) mine.

The company also said it’s providing “even higher increases in guidance for zinc, lead and gold” and that it expects lower 2022 full-year all-in sustaining costs (AISC). On a by-product basis, the company reduced guidance by 14 per cent.

“Our continued strong operating performance at CLG during the quarter reflects planned production sequencing, with mill throughput exceeding design capacity by 15 per cent and with higher ore grades compared with a year earlier,” stated CEO Dale Andres.