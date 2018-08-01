Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $711-million, up 67 per cent year-over-year and surpassing analysts' expectations of $586.5-million. “The year-over-year revenue increase was due primarily to a 49-per-cent increase in steel shipping volumes and an 8-per-cent increase in average selling price,” the company stated.

Adjusted net income was $153-million versus a loss of $3-million a year ago and beat expectations of $114-million.

Story continues below advertisement

"The improvement was largely due to higher revenue and lower finance costs, excluding the adjustment for remeasurement charges related to the employee benefit commitments," the company stated.

**

Sherritt International Corp. (S-T) reported second-quarter net earnings of $2.8-million or a penny per share versus a net loss of $101.9-million or 35 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of a penny per share. Combined revenue fell 13 per cent year-over-year to $201.1-million.

“The effects of rising commodity prices and improved production at our Moa Joint Venture combined to produce our strongest quarterly financial results since Q1 2013,” said David Pathe, CEO of Sherritt International, in a release.

**

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) reported a profit of US$25-million or 9 cents per share in the second quarter, compared to a profit of US$19-million or 8 cents a year ago. Revenue was US$371.3-million versus US$336-million a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $365.4-million and earnings of 13 cents per share.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (PONY-T) reported revenue of $87.7-million in the second quarter, up from $66.4-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $33.2-million or 21 cents per share versus a profit of $13.8-million or 10 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted funds flow from operations increased by 116 per cent to $39.1- million or 24 cents per share compared to $18.1-million or 13 cents per share during the second quarter of 2017.

**

Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T) reported net operating income of $38.3-million for the second quarter, an increase of $3.2-million compared to the same period in 2017. Revenue was $60-million up from $57.2-million a year ago.

Net income of $19.7-million was a decrease of $41.8-million, or 68 per cent compared to 2017. "The decrease was primarily due to lower non-cash changes to fair value on real estate properties of $27.4-million and fair value on Class B LP Units of $14.1-million compared to 2017," the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Basic funds from operations (FFO) of $15.7-million was a decrease of 3.8 per cent over the same period in 2017. Basic FFO of 31 cents per unit compared to 32 cents per unit in 2017.

**

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T) reported second-quarter net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $16.4-million or 9 cents per share compared to $11-million or 6 cents per share for the same period in 2017.

Revenue came in at $102.9-million versus $86.9-million a year earlier.

**

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T; CLS-N) reported second-quarter revenue of $1.7-billion, an increase of 9 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2017 and ahead of expectations of $1.6-billion.

Its profit was $34.6-million or 11 cents per share which was below expectations of 17 cents and compared to $16.1-million or 24 cents per share for the second quarter of 2017.