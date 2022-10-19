Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) announced it was recently awarded four contracts in Kuwait, each with a five-year term and an optional one-year renewal. The contract awards are for our AC Super Triple 3000 HP rigs and increase our active rig count in Kuwait from three rigs to five rigs by the middle of 2023, the company stated.

It also recently signed its third drilling rig in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to a five-year contract extension, following two earlier five-year contract signings in the second quarter of this year.

“With the three contract extensions in Saudi Arabia and the Kuwait contract awards, Precision will have eight rigs under long-term contracts in the Middle East stretching into 2028 and representing approximately US$600-million (approximately C$820-million) in backlog revenue,” it stated.

**

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW-UN-T) reported royalty income for its third quarter ended Sept. 11 came in at $13.2-million based on gross sales reported by restaurants in the royalty pool of $440-million. That compared to royalty income of $12.3-million and gross sales of $409.5-million a year ago.

Net income of $9.6-million compared to $9-million a year ago, the company stated.

**

Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG-T) reported unaudited gold sales of US$46-million for the third quarter, a decrease of US$15.9-million compared to last year.

Dynacor said it will publish full results on Nov. 14.

**

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-CN) announced plans to merge with private company BZAM Holdings. The transaction will result in the BZAM shareholder holding about 49.5-per-cent of TGOD, with the ability to earn additional combined shares subject to the achievement of certain financial milestones in 2023.

The combined entity is estimated to be the sixth-largest Canadian cannabis company based on June to August retail sales, the company stated.