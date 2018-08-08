Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Indigo Books and Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $205.4-million, which was below expectations of $212.9-million and compared to $206.4-million for the same time last year. The company reported same-store sales growth of 2.4 per cent year-over-year. Its net loss was $15.4-million or 57 cents per share versus a loss of $5.3-million or 20 cents a year ago.

**

Story continues below advertisement

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (AGT-T) reported revenue of $402.9-million in the second quarter, which was below expectations of $410.8-million and compared to $451.3-million a year ago. Its net loss was $17.3-million or 71 cents per share versus a loss of $180,000 or a penny a year ago.

AGT also announced that it has formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate a previously announced non-binding proposal from a group comprised of certain members of AGT's management group, led by CEO Murad Al-Katib, to privatize AGT.

**

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $123.3-million up 26 per cent from $97.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $119.9-million in the most recent quarter. Net income was a record $11.8-million or 82 cents per share up from $8.9-million or 63 cents a year ago.

**

Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T) said second-quarter consolidated revenues increased 5 per cent year-over-year to $134.2-million, which was in line with expectations. Its loss was $300,000 or a penny per share compared to $104.9-million or $2.75 per share during the same period in 2017, “due to an accounting gain on the partial deemed disposition and re-measurement of retained interest in the company’s investment in Real Matters Inc. during the second quarter of 2017.”

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) reported a profit of $6.3-million or 24.1 cents per share in the second quarter which was in line with expectations and compared to $5.8-million or 23.8 cents per share reported for the same period last year.

**

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF-T) reported royalty revenue for the second quarter of $5.1-million as compared to $33.8-million for the second quarter of 2017. Its loss was $3.3-million or 5 cents per share compared to a profit of $32.3-million or 50 cents per share for the same period in 2017.