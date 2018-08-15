Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) said its second-quarter revenue increased to $40.3-million as compared to $20.1-million in the second quarter of 2017 and slightly ahead of expectations of $39.7-million. Its net loss was $435,849 or 2.1 cents per share compared to $812,444 or 7.2 cents a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to PLC shareholders more than doubled to $3.7-million or 18 cents per share from $1.8-million or 16 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 21 cents.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) reported consolidated second-quarter revenues of $53.1-million up from $45.5-million a year ago. Its consolidated loss was $26.9-million or 25 cents per share versus income of $2-million or 2 cents a year ago.

Not including Dream Alternatives, its earnings were $15.5-million or 14 cents versus a profit of $2.7-million or 2 cents a year earlier and revenue was $48.8-million up from $45.4-million.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) reported adjusted funds flow of $72.4-million in the second quarter an 18-per-cent decrease in the second quarter of 2017. Net income to common shareholders of $6.4-million or 2 cents per share was down from $17-million and 6 cents in the second quarter of 2017. Analysts were expecting EPS of 4 cents.

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.U-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$29.3-million up from US$16.1-million a year ago. Net income was US$10.5-million versus US$4.7-million. Funds from operations came in at US$15-million or 29 cents versus $7.7-million or 24 cents a year earlier.

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) reported total petroleum and natural gas revenues of US$57.2-million in the second quarter compared to US$37.3-million a year earlier.

Adjusted funds from operations increased 19 per cent to US$28.8 million. Its net loss was US$26-million or 15 cents per share compared to net income of US$11.8-million or 7 cents a year ago.

Timbercreek Financial (TF-T) reported net investment income of $23.5-million in the second quarter, which was in line with expectations and up from $21.4-million a year earlier. Net income was $12.4-million or 16 cents per share, compared to $13.1-million or 18 cents a year ago. The expectation was for 17 cents per share.