 Skip to main content

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) said its second-quarter revenue increased to $40.3-million as compared to $20.1-million in the second quarter of 2017 and slightly ahead of expectations of $39.7-million. Its net loss was $435,849 or 2.1 cents per share compared to $812,444 or 7.2 cents a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to PLC shareholders more than doubled to $3.7-million or 18 cents per share from $1.8-million or 16 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 21 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) reported consolidated second-quarter revenues of $53.1-million up from $45.5-million a year ago. Its consolidated loss was $26.9-million or 25 cents per share versus income of $2-million or 2 cents a year ago.

Not including Dream Alternatives, its earnings were $15.5-million or 14 cents versus a profit of $2.7-million or 2 cents a year earlier and revenue was $48.8-million up from $45.4-million.

**

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) reported adjusted funds flow of $72.4-million in the second quarter an 18-per-cent decrease in the second quarter of 2017. Net income to common shareholders of $6.4-million or 2 cents per share was down from $17-million and 6 cents in the second quarter of 2017. Analysts were expecting EPS of 4 cents.

**

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.U-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$29.3-million up from US$16.1-million a year ago. Net income was US$10.5-million versus US$4.7-million. Funds from operations came in at US$15-million or 29 cents versus $7.7-million or 24 cents a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) reported total petroleum and natural gas revenues of US$57.2-million in the second quarter compared to US$37.3-million a year earlier.

Adjusted funds from operations increased 19 per cent to US$28.8 million. Its net loss was US$26-million or 15 cents per share compared to net income of US$11.8-million or 7 cents a year ago.

**

Timbercreek Financial (TF-T) reported net investment income of $23.5-million in the second quarter, which was in line with expectations and up from $21.4-million a year earlier. Net income was $12.4-million or 16 cents per share, compared to $13.1-million or 18 cents a year ago. The expectation was for 17 cents per share.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.