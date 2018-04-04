 Skip to main content

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.UN-X) issued a release acknowledging the extension of a takeover proposal from Electra America. “On March 26, 2018, Electra marginally increased its cash price to US$7.59 per unit,” the company said. “The special committee and the board, with advice from its financial and legal advisors, concluded that the revised proposal remains inadequate.”

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) and AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) said they have entered into a definitive agreement for a long-term natural gas processing arrangement at AltaGas’ deep-cut sour gas processing facility in Gordondale, Alta. “This new arrangement with AltaGas provides long-term natural gas processing and will reduce our fees at the Gordondale Facility,” said Jeff Tonken, CEO of Birchcliff.

