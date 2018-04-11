Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T) is hiking its cash distributions by 5.3 per cent, raising the fund’s monthly unitholder distributions from 9.5 cents per unit to 10 cents, or $1.20 per unit annually. The increase will be effective for the fund’s monthly cash distribution to be paid in April.

“This increase to unitholder distributions is supported by the strong performance of our restaurant brands and reflects our consistent focus on investing in new and existing restaurants to drive growth in royalty pooled revenue and same-store sales,” said Peter Fowler, CEO of SIR Corp.

Exfo Inc. (EXF-T; EXFO-Q) reported second-quarter sales of US$64.7-million versus US$60-million a year earlier.

Its net loss attributable to the parent interest was US$4.7-million, or 8 cents per share versus US$1-million, or 2 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 2 cents in the most recent quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T; SA-N) says it’s raising $17.2-million in a non-brokered private placement of one million flow-through common shares for $17.16 each. It said the proceeds from the financing will be used to fund a 2018 exploration program at its KSM project in B.C.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) says it has been awarded new IT and cybersecurity service agreements with Shared Services Canada, Canada Revenue Agency and Public Services and Procurement Canada, valued at a total of $11-million.

