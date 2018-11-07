Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $182.8-million, an increase of 20 per cent from the same period in 2017 and below expectations of $188.3-million.

The company reported a net loss of $9.6-million, which is said was affected by $22.3-million in expenses related to transaction and integration costs associated with the LifeWorks acquisition. "It also includes costs related to a transformation project to drive long-term value in the forms of earnings and cash flow improvement through changes in the way the company operates," the company stated.

In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a profit of $9.2-million.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. (MAL-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $226.5-million, an increase from $222.6-million recorded for the same period in 2017.

Net income came in at $18.6-million or 32 cents per share compared to net income of $18.1-million or 31 cents for the third quarter of 2017.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 34 cents per share and revenue of $233-million in the latest quarter.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL-T) reported sales of $94.5-million in the third quarter, compared to $70.7-million for the same time last year and ahead of expectations of $86.7-million.

Net income was $7.2-milion or 28 cents per share up from $4.6-million or 20 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings to come at 21 cents in the latest quarter.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported total comparable sales growth of 0.7 per cent for the second quarter of its current 2019 fiscal year.

Revenue for the second quarter ended Sept. 29 was $216.3-million compared to $224.6-million for the same period last year. "This decline in sales was driven by the closure of a few low performing stores and renovations in 12 stores as the company continues to transform its retail operations," it stated in a release. Analysts were expecting revenue of $233.3-million.

Its net loss was $19.1-million or 70 cents per share compared to a net loss of $4.6-million or 17 cents last year. "This decline in profitability was primarily driven by the impact of the company's investment in strategic initiatives, including store renovations and the expansion of its distribution facilities, as well as minimum wage increases driving up operating expenses and a change in accounting estimates for breakage in the prior year," the company stated.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $83.1-million up from $80.1-million a year earlier.

Net income for the third quarter was $7.2-million or 18 cents per share compared to a net income of $1.1-million in the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income increased to $8.9-million or 22 cents from $7.8-million or 20 cents in the third quarter of 2017.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 25 cents and revenue of $90.7-million in the latest quarter.

Tahoe Resources Inc. (THO-T; TAHO-N) reported third-quarter revenue of $111.8-million down from $155.2-million a year ago.

The company reported a loss of $190-million or 61 cents per share versus a loss of $8.4-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $177.7-million and a loss of 7 cents in the latest quarter.

Its adjusted loss was $19.4-million or 6 cents versus expectations of an adjusted loss of 7 cents and compared to an adjusted loss of $7.2-million or 2 cents last year.

Solium Capital Inc. (SUM-T) reported its third-quarter revenue increased by 38 per cent to US$28.3-million compared to a year ago.

Net earnings increased to US$2.3-million or 40 cents per share compared to a loss of US$306,000 a year ago.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) reported net operating income of $16.9-million in the third quarter up from $10.5-million a year ago. Revenue from income properties was $23.1-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $14.9-million a year earlier.

Net income was $13.9-million or 16.4 cents per unit versus $13.2-million or 25.1 cents a year ago

