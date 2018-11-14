Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) said its third-quarter revenue nearly doubled to $43.2-million up from $22.4-million for the same three-month period in 2017.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders was $3.3-million compared to a loss of $171,116 a year ago. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders more than doubled to $4,.5-million from $2.2-million.

"We are pleased with the results for the quarter and believe they demonstrate solid progress toward our long-term aspirational target. We have made significant progress on all fronts, including investments in organic growth initiatives, margin enhancement and targeted strategic acquisitions," stated chairman and CEO Andrew Clark.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) said it generated $300-million in revenue in the third quarter an increase of 57 per cent from $191.5-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $278.5-million.

Net income of $13.1-million or 9 cents per share compared to a net loss of $7.3-million or 11 cents a year ago.

"We are pleased to report our fourth consecutive quarter of meaningful year-over-year earnings growth, driven by continued strong financial and business performance," stated CEO Dan Daviau. "By growing contributions from our global wealth management operations and continually strengthening market share in our capital markets operations, we remain optimistic about the opportunities for our business and our ability to deliver superior returns for our shareholders."

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported a third-quarter revenue increase to $619-million, up from $336-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $591.6-million.

"The year-over-year revenue increase was due primarily to a 43-per-cent increase in steel shipping volumes and a 24-per-cent increase in average steel selling price, as well as an increase in non-steel sales," the company stated.

Net income for the quarter was $123-million, up from a net loss of $13-million in the third quarter of 2017, "which benefited from an increase in operating income of $137-million, partially offset by higher restructuring costs," the company stated.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) said its property rental revenue was $11.8-million in the third quarter, an increase of 11.7 per cent from the third quarter of 2017 and in line with expectations.

Net Income was $5.7-million, compared to $12.7-million a year ago.

Funds from operations came in at $6.7 million or 25 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and an increase from $6.4-million or 24 cents a year ago.

Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T) reported total property rental revenue of $25.7-million in the third quarter, up from $7.6-million a year ago.

Funds from operations came in at $9.4-million or 9 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $9.2-million or 8.9 cents a year ago.

Profit and total comprehensive income for the current quarter was $7-million compared to $7.6-million in the prior year. “The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in share of profits of associates mainly relating to a decrease in non-cash fair value adjustments to the underlying investment properties,” the company stated.

