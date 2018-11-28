Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T; PDS-N) said it has terminated the arrangement agreement with Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T) following the announcement by Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T) that it had taken up 56.38 per cent of the outstanding common shares of Trinidad as part of its unsolicited offer to purchase and takeover bid circular.

"Accordingly, payment of the termination fee in the amount of $20-million is now due and payable to Precision in accordance with the arrangement agreement, the company stated in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (CWEB-CN), which makes hemp-based CBD wellness products, reported third-quarter organic revenue growth of 57 per cent to $17.7-million versus the same time last year. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $20.4-million.

The company said its gross profit before biological asset adjustments increased 54 per cent to $13.8-million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23 per cent to $5.4-million. Net income was $1.8-million or 2 cents per share versus income of $2-million or 2 cents a year earlier.

"During the third quarter we completed a successful initial public offering and private placement that generated significant capital for the Company that is being deployed to accelerate our growth in the hemp-derived CBD sector," stated CEO Hess Moallem.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTII-T), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company, reported third quarter revenues increased 344 per cent year-over-year to $17.2-million. Quarter-over-quarter revenues increased 26 per cent, the company stated. Analysts were expecting revenue of $15.8-million.

GTI’s net loss was $3.3-million versus a loss of $1.2-million for the same quarter a year ago.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) announced that Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners made a “growth equity investment” in Right Time Heating and Air Conditioning Canada Inc. Clairvest said it partnered with the two co-founders who will continue to own 50 per cent of the business after Clairvest’s investment.

Right Time operates out of seven locations in Ontario and Manitoba. "Clairvest will support the existing management team to continue to build out the Company’s corporate infrastructure, increase investment in marketing and assist with future acquisitions," the company stated.

"With its base of seven branches, Right Time represents a rare platform in a very attractive industry. We are impressed with our new partners’ track record and look forward to working with them in the coming years to help the company achieve its growth objectives,” said Mitch Green, managing director of Clairvest.

