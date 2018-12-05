Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN-T) announced a major change in its board. The REIT said chairman Alban D’Amours will not stand for re-election and that it has entered into a “board refreshment agreement” with FrontFour Capital Group LLC, Westdale Construction Co. Limited and K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc.

"As part of its ongoing board renewal process and following the announcement of the nomination of Heather Kirk as executive vice-president and chief financial officer, Zachary Ryan George, co-founder and portfolio manager at FrontFour will be appointed trustee of Cominar as of January 2, following Ms. Kirk's resignation from the board of trustees," the REIT stated.

It also said Mitchell Cohen, chief operating officer of Westdale, will be nominated by Cominar to fill the vacancy created by Mr. D'Amours' departure "on the slate of persons to be elected as trustees of the REIT, subject to the conditions of the board refreshment agreement."

**

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) said its chief financial officer Tammy Schock will be leaving in March "to assume the role of chief accounting officer with one of the largest U.S.-based global insurance and annuities providers.

"During Tammy's tenure with EIC, we completed several acquisitions and financings, consistently growing our business, and Tammy played a big role in each of these transactions," said Mike Pyle, CEO of EIC.

**

Cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (PLTH-CN) issued a release after markets closed on Tuesday stating that it is “not aware of any fundamental reason for its share price decline over the past two trading sessions.” It also provided a corporate update.

"I am going to keep this short and sweet," stated co-CEO Bob Groesbeck. "There is absolutely no fundamental reason that we are aware of, for PLTH shares to be trading as they have over the past two days. We opened the Superstore on November 1st as promised, and we have barely scratched the surface of what is possible here. Daily sales and average ticket are already above our internal expectations and trending in the right direction with only four weeks of data in the books and ancillary space still under development. Furthermore, we are optimistic on receiving word about significant value-enhancing catalysts for this company both this week and in early 2019."

**

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) reported second-quarter revenue was $105.5-million, which was in line with expectations and up 20 per cent from the $88-million recorded for the same quarter last year. “The favourable foreign exchange translation impact for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, is estimated at $2-million on revenue, with a negligible impact on net earnings,” the company stated.

Net earnings were $3.3-million or 4 cents per share for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.7-million or 3 cents per share for the prior-year quarter. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 2 cents in the latest quarter.

**

