Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB-T) announced a $20-million bought-deal offering. The company said it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that have agreed to buy 16.7 million common shares at $1.20 each. The stock closed at $1.38 on Tuesday on the TSX.

The company also said it has provided a financing notice to Zhaojin International Mining Co., Ltd. about the exercise of Zhaojin’s participation right as part of its shareholder agreement with the company. It also said Dundee Precious Metals Inc., as part of an equity participation agreement, have exercised the participation right and will be purchasing $4-million common shares at the offering price as part of the offering.

The company said the net proceeds will be used to advance the development of the company’s Back River Gold Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-T; NAK-N) said that it intends to privately place “with certain accredited investors” up to about 11.3 million special warrants priced at 83 cents each to raise approximately $8.4-million. The special warrants will convert into common shares on a one-for-one basis.

The company said the proceeds will “largely be used in payment of a success fee” in connection with the 2017 settlement of the company’s legal proceedings against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

