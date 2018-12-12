 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB-T) announced a $20-million bought-deal offering. The company said it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that have agreed to buy 16.7 million common shares at $1.20 each. The stock closed at $1.38 on Tuesday on the TSX.

The company also said it has provided a financing notice to Zhaojin International Mining Co., Ltd. about the exercise of Zhaojin’s participation right as part of its shareholder agreement with the company. It also said Dundee Precious Metals Inc., as part of an equity participation agreement, have exercised the participation right and will be purchasing $4-million common shares at the offering price as part of the offering.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said the net proceeds will be used to advance the development of the company’s Back River Gold Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

**

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-T; NAK-N) said that it intends to privately place “with certain accredited investors” up to about 11.3 million special warrants priced at 83 cents each to raise approximately $8.4-million. The special warrants will convert into common shares on a one-for-one basis.

The company said the proceeds will “largely be used in payment of a success fee” in connection with the 2017 settlement of the company’s legal proceedings against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season