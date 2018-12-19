Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) said the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the company’s notice of its intention to amend its normal course issuer bid. The amended bid will allow for the company to purchase 10 per cent or up to 6.9 million shares for the year up toMarch 6, 2019. “The amended NCIB increases the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased by an additional 3,434,356 common shares,” the company stated.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) said it intends to subscribe for 11.5 million common shares in NanoXplore Inc. (GRA-X) through a private placement announced by NanoXplore. Martinrea said the investment would bring its ownership interest in NanoXplore to approximately 16 per cent.

“We believe our strategic investment in NanoXplore is a good one, and our involvement will help NanoXplore in its operations and development," stated Pat D’Eramo, Martinrea’s CEO. "We are very excited with the opportunities we see in the development and use of graphene-enhanced products."

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T; NOA-N) announced the acquisition of 31 used ultra-class haul trucks under a long-term purchase arrangement with an existing oil sands client. " This is the initial offering made under a recent contract amendment that provides NACG with the right of first refusal to purchase assets the client retires," the company stated.

It said the transaction includes the purchase of 16, 380-ton capacity haul trucks," a first for NACG ... ."

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) said it will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index, effective after the close of trading on Dec. 21.

"Our inclusion into the TSX Composite Index is a reflection of our outstanding track record of delivering consistent, strong revenue and earnings growth as well as returning shareholder value," stated Brian Hill, Aritzia founder and CEO. "The addition to the index provides an opportunity to broaden our investor base, increase our liquidity and further drive shareholder value."

