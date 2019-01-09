Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pan American Silver Corp’s (PAAS-T) $1.07-billion cash-and-stock offer to buy rival Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO-N, THO-T) was approved by shareholders of both companies on Tuesday. Pan American offered $3.40 per share for Tahoe last November, a nearly 35-per-cent premium to Tahoe’s average share price in the 20 days ahead of the offer.

About 95 percent of Tahoe’s outstanding shares that were voted at a special meeting on Tuesday were cast in support of the deal, with nearly all of Pan American shareholders approving the issuance of new stock to fund the transaction, the companies said in statements. Regulators in B.C. are expected to approve the deal later this week, with final closing on Feb. 26.

Exfo Inc. (EXFO-Q; EXF-T) reported IFRS sales increased 9.2 per cent to US$69.2-million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which was in line with expectations and up from US$63.4-million in the first quarter of 2018. The company said first-quarter sales for 2019 included a $7.5-million contribution from Astellia, reduced by US$900,000 “to account for acquisition-related fair value adjustment of deferred revenue.”

Its IFRS net loss came in at US$7.5-million or 14 cents per share, compared to net earnings of US$2.7-million 5 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting a loss of 20 cents in the latest quarter ended Nov 30.

"EXFO delivered solid results in the first quarter of 2019 with revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range ...," stated CEO Philippe Morin.

