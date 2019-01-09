 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pan American Silver Corp’s (PAAS-T) $1.07-billion cash-and-stock offer to buy rival Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO-N, THO-T) was approved by shareholders of both companies on Tuesday. Pan American offered $3.40 per share for Tahoe last November, a nearly 35-per-cent premium to Tahoe’s average share price in the 20 days ahead of the offer.

About 95 percent of Tahoe’s outstanding shares that were voted at a special meeting on Tuesday were cast in support of the deal, with nearly all of Pan American shareholders approving the issuance of new stock to fund the transaction, the companies said in statements. Regulators in B.C. are expected to approve the deal later this week, with final closing on Feb. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

- Reuters

**

Exfo Inc. (EXFO-Q; EXF-T) reported IFRS sales increased 9.2 per cent to US$69.2-million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which was in line with expectations and up from US$63.4-million in the first quarter of 2018. The company said first-quarter sales for 2019 included a $7.5-million contribution from Astellia, reduced by US$900,000 “to account for acquisition-related fair value adjustment of deferred revenue.”

Its IFRS net loss came in at US$7.5-million or 14 cents per share, compared to net earnings of US$2.7-million 5 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting a loss of 20 cents in the latest quarter ended Nov 30.

"EXFO delivered solid results in the first quarter of 2019 with revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range ...," stated CEO Philippe Morin.

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers