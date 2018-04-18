Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT-T) reported revenues of $245-million for the four-month period ended Jan. 31 compared to $197-million for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2016. The decrease in revenues for the comparable periods would have been 1 per cent, the company said.

Same-store revenues for the comparable periods would have decreased as well by 1 per cent, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

Net earnings for the four-month period ended Jan. 31 was $17.7-million compared to net earnings of $17.7-million for the three-month period ended Dec. 31 2016. “The contribution to net earnings for the month of January 2018 was $167,000, which had no impact on net earnings per share,” the company said.

**

Endo International plc (ENDP-Q; ENDP-T) says its subsidiaries, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Par Sterile Products, LLC, have received a notice letter advising that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has submitted an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval to manufacture and market a generic version of its Vasostrict product in the U.S.

“The notice letter also contains “Paragraph IV” certifications alleging invalidity and non-infringement with respect to five patents which Endo has listed in the FDA’s Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly known as the Orange Book, for Vasostrict,” the company stated.

Endo said it intends to “vigorously protect its intellectual property,” which may include initiating a patent infringement lawsuit against Eagle.

**

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT-T) says Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP) has agreed to issue and sell $125-million of senior unsecured notes.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

KPLP intends to use the net proceeds of the financing to reduce the outstanding balance under its syndicated bank credit facility.

**

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) says it has completed the issuance of US$1-billion of rated term notes through Chesapeake Funding II LLC.

“The offering was Element’s first Chesapeake II issuance of the year and enjoyed strong demand that allowed the company to increase the offering size while achieving attractive pricing spreads that were consistent with the previous year’s offerings,” it stated. “As with prior transactions, participation in the issuance consisted of numerous repeat investors as well as investors new to the company.”

**

MORE TO COME