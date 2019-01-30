Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T; PDS-N) said it expects to take a goodwill impairment at year-end 2018 of $206-million. The company said the charge ion its balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2018, is related to its Canadian Drilling “cash-generating unit.”

"In accordance with our accounting policies, Precision must perform its annual assessment of the carrying value of cash generating units containing goodwill. Precision’s preliminary analysis indicates the goodwill carrying value is not recoverable and an impairment charge is expected at year-end 2018," it stated.

The company also announced its 2019 capital expenditure plan and its 2018 capital expenditures and new debt repayment targets.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T) announced that Whitney George has been named the president of the company, effective immediately. The company also said Mr. George will continue to serve as chairman of Sprott USA and chief investment officer of Sprott Asset Management.

“Whitney has a successful track record in the asset management industry as a portfolio manager, mentor and business builder,” said Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott. “We are pleased he will be playing a more fulsome role in building out the Sprott brand and platform.”

Pomerantz LLP announced late Tuesday a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR-N, MAXR-T) “and certain of its officers” in the United States District Court, District of Colorado.

The release states the lawsuit is "on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Maxar securities between March 29, 2018 through January 7, 2019" and "seeking to recover damages caused by defendants' violations of the federal securities laws."

The complaint alleges the defendants "made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies."

Pomerantz LLP also announced a class action lawsuit has been filed against Liberty Health Science Inc. (LHS-C) “and certain of its officers” in United States District Court, Southern District of New York. According to a release, the lawsuit is "on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than defendants and their affiliates, who purchased or otherwise acquired Liberty common stock between June 28, 2018, and December 3, 2018. The firm says the lawsuit is “seeking to recover damages caused by defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies.”

The complaint alleges "defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Liberty, in conjunction with Aphria, was involved in a scheme whereby numerous fraudulent acquisitions and transactions were made to provide undue benefits to both companies' insiders; and (ii) as a result, Liberty's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times."

MORE TO COME