Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$46.7-million down from US$50.7-million a year earlier. Its net loss amounted to US$2.3-million or a penny per share versus a profit of US$8.4-million or 5 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of a penny per share and revenue of US$50-million in the latest quarter.
Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN-T) announced net operating income of $16.8-million for the three months ended March 31, a decrease of 1.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Net income of $3.7-million compared to $80.4-million for the same time in 2018.
The REIT said the decrease in net income was due to a number of factors, including a decrease in net fair value gain on real estate properties of $43.6-million, an increase in fair value loss on Class B LP Units of $44.3-million and a decrease in income taxes (current and deferred) of $15.9-million.
Basic funds from operations increased to $15.2-million or 30 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $14.7-million or 29 cents per unit in 2018.
Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF-T) announced a private placement offering to raise $12-million in convertible debentures conducted through a syndicate of agents, co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Clarus Securities Inc.
The company said intends to use the net proceeds "for general corporate purposes and to provide the flexibility to pursue further corporate development opportunities in Peru and similar jurisdictions in Latin America."
McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX-T; MUX-N) reported a first-quarter loss of $10.1-million or 3 cents per share versus a loss of $5.2-million or 2 cents per share for the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of $11-million or 4 cents per share in the latest quarter
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-N; NOA-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $186.4-million, compared to $114.7-million for the prior year. Net income was $7.2-million down from $11.1-million a year earlier.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $52.1-million, which was above expectations of $49.2-million and compared to $39.1 million for the prior year.
Prism Resources Inc. (PRS-X) announced that it filed a statement of claim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T), seeking general damages of $10-million. According to the release, the company is also seeking “special damages, costs and interest, as well as a declaratory judgment that its 7.5-per-cent net profit interest in the Aurora and Sunday Lake claim block owned by Detour is valid charge and enforceable as against Detour.”