Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) said revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 30 was $199.2-million, down $16.2-million from the same quarter last year and below expectations of $210.7-million. Total comparable sales, including both online sales and comparable store sales, decreased by 8.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, the company stated.
The company said it "believes that a broader slowing of consumer discretionary spending in the fourth quarter had a meaningful impact."
Its net loss for the quarter was $23.8-million or 86 cents per share compared to a net loss of $10.7-million or 40 cents last year.
Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (CWEB-C) reported first-quarter revenue of US$21.7-million, up from US$13.1-million a year ago and in line with expectations. Net income of US$2.3-million or 3 cents US per share compared to net income of US$4.1-million or 4 cents US a year ago.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) announced plans to temporarily reduce production across its operating platform in the B.C. Interior during the month of June, “due to a combination of weak lumber prices and continuing high log costs.”
Interfor said the curtailment is expected to reduce production in the region by approximately 20 million board feet for the month and will be taken through reduced operating days at each of the three BC Interior mills.
Interfor stated that it has three sawmills in the B.C. Interior, with a total annual capacity of approximately 750 million board feet.
MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS-X) announced a $60-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with Scotiabank, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to purchase 10.8 million common shares at a price of $5.55 each. The stock closed at $6.04 on Tuesday.
The company stated that it plans to use the net proceeds "to fund its ongoing capital expenditures at its Canadian and Australian facilities, for domestic and international expansions, research and development and general corporate purposes."
