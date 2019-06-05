 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) announced a $75-million bought-deal offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. Mullen Group said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which it stated may include future acquisitions in the trucking/logistics segment.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI-T) announced revenues increased 6 per cent to $9.5-million for the three-month period ended April 30 compared to a year earlier. Net income was unchanged at $500,000.

**

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) announced Ian Boyd will step down as president and CEO and will take up the position of executive vice president of major projects. Terrance McKibbon, currently chief operating officer, will be appointed president and CEO.

**

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter