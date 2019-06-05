Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) announced a $75-million bought-deal offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. Mullen Group said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which it stated may include future acquisitions in the trucking/logistics segment.
Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI-T) announced revenues increased 6 per cent to $9.5-million for the three-month period ended April 30 compared to a year earlier. Net income was unchanged at $500,000.
Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) announced Ian Boyd will step down as president and CEO and will take up the position of executive vice president of major projects. Terrance McKibbon, currently chief operating officer, will be appointed president and CEO.
