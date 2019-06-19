 Skip to main content

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) announced plans to acquire Silvalea Group, which includes Silvalea and D-ansermed, for about $7.8-million. Silvalea is a manufacturer of patient transfer slings and accessories. D-ansermed is an affiliate of Silvalea that develops safety components used in patient moving and handling operations.

“The extensive offerings and industry-leading reputation of Silvalea is an exceptional complement to our ceiling lift product portfolio," stated Savaria CEO Marcel Bourassa. "This is an outstanding opportunity for Savaria to leap ahead in the patient handling market and benefit from recurring revenue."

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN-T) announced a $175-million equity offering to fund property acquisitions in Montreal. The trust said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will purchase 12,500,000 trust units of the REIT on a bought deal basis at a price of $14 each. The net proceeds will be used “to fund acquisitions, repay existing indebtedness, fund previously announced developments and for working capital purposes,” the trust stated.

MORE TO COME

