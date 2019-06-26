 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) had a $66.4-million net profit attributable to shareholders in its latest quarter, as an increase in television advertising helped to boost revenue. The owner of the Global television network, specialty TV channels and radio stations said the profit amounted to 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31.

The profit compared with a net loss attributable to shareholders of $935.9 million or $4.49 per diluted share in the same quarter last year when the company took a $1.01 billion one-time charge. On an adjusted basis, Corus said it earned $66.1 million or 31 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $78.1 million or 37 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue in what was the company's third quarter totalled $458.4 million, up from $441.4 million. Television revenue grew to $421.5 million, up from $403 million a year ago. Radio revenue fell to $36.9 million from $38.4 million. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 33 cents per share and revenue of $452.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

-The Canadian Press

Opposition is building to a $1-billion offer to take Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC-T) private.

U.S. hedge-fund firm Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC, an investor in HBC that has attacked the $9.45-a-share go-private bid as being too low, has bought up more shares of the retailer, said a source familiar with the situation.

Land & Buildings acquired some of the HBC shares that Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sold at $9.45-a-share last week, said the source, who was granted anonymity by The Globe and Mail because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.

Toronto-based fund manager Catalyst Capital Group Inc. acquired another portion of Teachers’ 10-per-cent stake in HBC, The Globe reported this week. Between Catalyst and Land & Buildings, the two bought much of the stake that Teachers’ sold, the source said. Land & Buildings previously was believed to own about 3 per cent of HBC’s shares.

The $9.45-a-share go-private offer was made on June 10 by a group led by Richard Baker, executive chairman of HBC, representing 57 per cent of the retailer’s shares. For Mr. Baker’s group to be successful, it would need a majority of the minority of shareholders – or another 21.5 per cent – to back the offer.

- Marina Strauss

MORE TO COME

