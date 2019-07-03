Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) announced the acquisition of Argus Carriers Ltd. and Inter-Urban Delivery Service Ltd., both of which provide transportation and logistics services in the Vancouver area.
“I am extremely pleased that Argus and Inter-Urban will now be part of our organization. They are another perfect example of the type of investments we make on behalf of our shareholders – profitable, well managed with a strong regional presence,” stated CEO Murray Mullen.
Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV-X) says Bruce Linton has stepped down as chairman and director of the company, effective immediately. “We are grateful for all of the contributions that Bruce made to both Canopy Rivers and to the cannabis industry as a whole,” said Narbe Alexandrian, CEO of Canopy Rivers. “As we enter the next chapter of our Company’s history, we are excited to continue working with Canopy Growth.”
Mr. Linton also stepped down as co-CEO and member of the board of its larger affiliate Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T; CGC-N) Mark Zekulin has agreed to become the sole CEO of Canopy Growth while the board searches for a replacement.
Goldmoney Inc. (XAU-T) increased its stake in Menē Inc. (MENE-X), an online 24-karat jewelry brand. Goldmoney stated that it has agreed to purchase from Roy Sebag, the CEO of both Menē and Goldmoney, 12.3 million Class A common share purchase warrants. “Upon closing of the warrant purchase transaction, Goldmoney will exercise the warrants, providing Menē with $1,225,900 of additional working capital,” the company stated. “As additional consideration for the warrant purchase transaction, Goldmoney has agreed to reduce the payable Menē owes to it by $1,824,100.”
Callidus Capital Corp. (CBL-T) issued a statement late Tuesday saying Newton Glassman “has asked the board of directors of Callidus not to reappoint him as chief executive officer at this time for health reasons.” The company said Mr. Glassman “has committed to continue as a director and chair of the Callidus credit committee.”
The company said it announced last August that Mr. Glassman was taking a leave of absence from his role as CEO. “Mr. Glassman has been performing his duties as managing partner of The Catalyst Capital Group Inc. during this time and will continue to do so,” the company stated.