Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Both the chairman and the chief executive officer of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) were informed that the company was growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms about seven months before Health Canada uncovered the regulatory breach, internal e-mails show.

The company communications, seen by The Globe and Mail, show chairman Eric Paul and CEO Peter Aceto were made aware that cannabis was being cultivated in rooms at a growing facility in Southern Ontario that had yet to be licensed by the federal regulator, and that Mr. Paul counselled staff on how to respond.

In an e-mail dated Nov. 16, 2018, Graham Lee, CannTrust’s director of quality and compliance, informed Mr. Aceto and other top executives about a Health Canada inspection that had just been completed. It had revealed several compliance breaches but missed the plants growing in unlicensed rooms.

- Mark Rendell and Jeffrey Jones

**

Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGB-C) announced a $50-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a group of investment dealers, led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., to purchase 20.5 million units at $2.45 each. ‎Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the company ‎‎and one half of one common share ‎purchase warrant. Each warrant will ‎‎entitle the holder to acquire one common ‎share of the company at a price of $3.50 per common share, ‎subject to adjustment in ‎certain events, for three years. The company said it intends to apply to list the warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

**

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) announced an agreement to acquire from Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-X) a 100-per-cent working interest in a strategic 30 MMcf/d raw gas compression, 5,400 bbls/d condensate handling and associated water disposal battery, known as East Battery, for about $30-million in cash. The company also plans to invest $25-million in additional liquids handling infrastructure at its Pipestone Gas Plant and extended a take or pay agreement with Pipestone Energy. Tidewater also announced a $75-million bought deal offering of convertible debentures with a syndicate of underwriters.

**

