Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Both the chairman and the chief executive officer of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) were informed that the company was growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms about seven months before Health Canada uncovered the regulatory breach, internal e-mails show.
The company communications, seen by The Globe and Mail, show chairman Eric Paul and CEO Peter Aceto were made aware that cannabis was being cultivated in rooms at a growing facility in Southern Ontario that had yet to be licensed by the federal regulator, and that Mr. Paul counselled staff on how to respond.
In an e-mail dated Nov. 16, 2018, Graham Lee, CannTrust’s director of quality and compliance, informed Mr. Aceto and other top executives about a Health Canada inspection that had just been completed. It had revealed several compliance breaches but missed the plants growing in unlicensed rooms.
- Mark Rendell and Jeffrey Jones
Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGB-C) announced a $50-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a group of investment dealers, led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., to purchase 20.5 million units at $2.45 each. Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the company and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the company at a price of $3.50 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain events, for three years. The company said it intends to apply to list the warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) announced an agreement to acquire from Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-X) a 100-per-cent working interest in a strategic 30 MMcf/d raw gas compression, 5,400 bbls/d condensate handling and associated water disposal battery, known as East Battery, for about $30-million in cash. The company also plans to invest $25-million in additional liquids handling infrastructure at its Pipestone Gas Plant and extended a take or pay agreement with Pipestone Energy. Tidewater also announced a $75-million bought deal offering of convertible debentures with a syndicate of underwriters.
