Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported revenue of $325.5-million for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, up 18.7 per cent from $274.1-million for the same quarter last year. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $21.9-million, an increase from $15.3-million a year earlier. Earnings per share came in at 18 cents, which was in line with expectations and up from 14 cents a year ago.

Pollard Banknote Ltd (PBL-T) reported second-quarter sales of $97.1-million compared to $86.8-million for the same time last year. Net income was $5-million or 20 cents per share, which was consistent with the same period a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $96.7-million and earnings of 23 cents.

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) reported revenues for its first quarter ended June 30 increased 133.4 per cent to $80.4-million versus a year ago, which was in line with expectations. “The increase was primarily due the acquisition of Newfoundland Capital Corp., combined with the acquisition of DJ Matic and Novramedia and organic growth in subscription video-on-demand,” the company stated.

Net income of $9.2-million or 12 cents per share compared to a net income of $1.3-million or 2 cents a year ago. Adjusted net income came in at 21 cents versus 10 cents a year ago and ahead of expectations of 19 cents.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 7.7 per cent to 7 cents per share compared with the last quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $1.93-million up from $1.7-million a year earlier. Net income came in at $34.7-million or 24 cents per share versus net income of $15.2-million or 11 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.85-million and earnings to come in at 13 cents.

Holloway Lodging Corp. (HLC-T) announced that it has sold the Travelodge hotel in Sydney, N.S. for $5.1-million and its leasehold interest in the Super 8 hotel located in Truro, N.S. for $3-million.

Holloway stated that it received approximately $7.7 million of proceeds after closing costs and expects to use the net sale proceeds to repay $4.8-million of its amortizing term loan and $2.9-million of its revolving credit facility.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) announced that it has signed multiple contracts for services “for an undisclosed amount” at an LNG Liquefaction Export Terminal Facility in northwestern B.C.

“The contracts include a site civil works program and the engineering, procurement, and construction of 16 administrative and service buildings,” the company stated. It said the contracts will start immediately and continue into 2022.

