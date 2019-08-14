 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported a total comparable sales decline of 7.6 per cent for the first quarter of its current 2020 fiscal year, including both online sales and comparable-store sales. Revenue for the first quarter ended June 29 was $192.6-million compared to $205.4-million for the same period last year, the company stated. Analysts were expecting sales to come in at $237.2-million. “This decline in sales was the result of a strategic shift to reduce promotional activity to improve profitability and eliminate unprofitable sales,” the company stated.

CEO Heather Reisman said the quarterly results were in line with the company's expectations. "While we continue to face many of the same headwinds from last year, strategic steps to recharge growth, increase productivity and improve profitability are well underway. We remain confident in our investments over the long term and in the steps we are taking," she stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Indigo reported a net loss of $19.1 million or 69 cents per share compared to a net loss of $15.4-million or 57 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 46 cents. "This decline in profitability was attributed to the decline in sales and restructuring costs, partially offset by lower selling, administrative and other expenses as the Company continues its cost-cutting initiatives," the company stated.

**

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) said second-quarter revenue came in at US$683.4-million up from US$673-million a year ago. Net earnings were US$8.5-million or 14 cents US per share versus net earnings of US$49.7-million or 81 cents US a year ago. The company said earnings were significantly impacted by one-time costs including US$13.3-million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of ADL. Adjusted EPS was 42 cents US versus 83 cents US last year. Analysts were expected adjusted earnings of 51 cents US and revenue to come in at US$663.4-million.

**

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) reported second-quarter revenues from continuing operations rose 16 per cent to $144.7-million compared to a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $148.7-million. Its net loss from continuing operations was $10.5-million or 7 cents per share versus a profit of $11.1-million or 6 cents a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations rose 15 per cent to $105.2-million year-over-year.

**

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) reported net income of $1-million on construction revenue of $315.4-million in the second quarter compared with a net loss of $5.3-million on $320.1-million of construction revenue in 2018. Profit was 2 cents per share in the quarter versus a loss of 13 cents a year earlier. “Volume was slightly lower, however gross profit improved year-over-year as a result of higher industrial project revenue in 2019,” the company stated. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $5.4-million compared to a $4.6-million loss in the comparable period in 2018. Analysts were expecting revenue of $357-million and earnings of 5 cents in the latest quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) reported a 5-per-cent increase in revenues for its fourth quarter ended June 30 to US$25.3-million, which was in line with expectations of US$25-million. Net income was US$2-million or 5 cents US per share, which was also in line with expectations and versus US$2.6-million or 6 cents US a year ago. The company said its 2020 full-year revenue is expected to be between $103-million and $106-million, representing 4-to-7 per cent annual growth.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter