Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported a total comparable sales decline of 7.6 per cent for the first quarter of its current 2020 fiscal year, including both online sales and comparable-store sales. Revenue for the first quarter ended June 29 was $192.6-million compared to $205.4-million for the same period last year, the company stated. Analysts were expecting sales to come in at $237.2-million. “This decline in sales was the result of a strategic shift to reduce promotional activity to improve profitability and eliminate unprofitable sales,” the company stated.
CEO Heather Reisman said the quarterly results were in line with the company's expectations. "While we continue to face many of the same headwinds from last year, strategic steps to recharge growth, increase productivity and improve profitability are well underway. We remain confident in our investments over the long term and in the steps we are taking," she stated.
Indigo reported a net loss of $19.1 million or 69 cents per share compared to a net loss of $15.4-million or 57 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 46 cents. "This decline in profitability was attributed to the decline in sales and restructuring costs, partially offset by lower selling, administrative and other expenses as the Company continues its cost-cutting initiatives," the company stated.
**
NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) said second-quarter revenue came in at US$683.4-million up from US$673-million a year ago. Net earnings were US$8.5-million or 14 cents US per share versus net earnings of US$49.7-million or 81 cents US a year ago. The company said earnings were significantly impacted by one-time costs including US$13.3-million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of ADL. Adjusted EPS was 42 cents US versus 83 cents US last year. Analysts were expected adjusted earnings of 51 cents US and revenue to come in at US$663.4-million.
**
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) reported second-quarter revenues from continuing operations rose 16 per cent to $144.7-million compared to a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $148.7-million. Its net loss from continuing operations was $10.5-million or 7 cents per share versus a profit of $11.1-million or 6 cents a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations rose 15 per cent to $105.2-million year-over-year.
**
Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) reported net income of $1-million on construction revenue of $315.4-million in the second quarter compared with a net loss of $5.3-million on $320.1-million of construction revenue in 2018. Profit was 2 cents per share in the quarter versus a loss of 13 cents a year earlier. “Volume was slightly lower, however gross profit improved year-over-year as a result of higher industrial project revenue in 2019,” the company stated. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $5.4-million compared to a $4.6-million loss in the comparable period in 2018. Analysts were expecting revenue of $357-million and earnings of 5 cents in the latest quarter.
**
Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) reported a 5-per-cent increase in revenues for its fourth quarter ended June 30 to US$25.3-million, which was in line with expectations of US$25-million. Net income was US$2-million or 5 cents US per share, which was also in line with expectations and versus US$2.6-million or 6 cents US a year ago. The company said its 2020 full-year revenue is expected to be between $103-million and $106-million, representing 4-to-7 per cent annual growth.